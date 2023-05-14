Popular Restaurant Closes Last Location In Vernon After 'Last Few, Very Difficult Years'

The owners of Lucky Taco announced the permanent closure of their Tolland County location at 73 East St. in Vernon's Northeast Shopping Center on Tuesday night, May 9 on social media.

The closure comes after the business's original Hartford County flagship location at 829 Main St. in Manchester was shut down for good in mid-March after nine years in business as a result of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The owners cited their decision to close the Vernon location as the result of the "last few, very difficult years."

"We are sorry for not giving more notice, but we really didn't have any either," the owners continued in their announcement.

Both eateries specialized in Tex-Mex comfort food such as tacos, burritos, quesadillas, and a host of other salads and appetizers, including homemade purple potato chips.

Although the closure of the Vernon location marks an end for the business, the owners still had hopeful words to say about the future in their closing announcement.

"Be nice to each other and maybe we will see you again further down the road," they wrote, adding, "Until then, be happy and kind!"

The announcement post garnered a wave of supportive and mournful comments from past visitors.

"You folks don't deserve to have it end like this, nobody does," wrote Dennis B. of Manchester, who also added, "This is supposed to be a success story, not this."

"Your food made me happy and I hope someday you'll be back!" wrote Shannon R. of Ashford.

