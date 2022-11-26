Woman, Man Become Combative With Troopers After Burglary In Mansfield, Police Say

A woman and man are facing charges after a burglary and fight with officers in Connecticut.

At around 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 24, troopers from Troop C in Tolland responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle parked behind a residence on Middle Turnpike, in Mansfield.

The reporting party advised Troop C that the residence was known to be unoccupied for an extended period of time, state police said.

Upon arrival, responding troopers observed a Chevrolet Cruze, parked at the rear of the residence, and a man, later identified as Windham County resident Travis Steele, age 33, of the Town of Putnam, Connecticut, putting what troopers recognized as sections of pipe into the vehicle, according to state police.

When asked to provide troopers with his name and date of birth, Steele initially provided false information, said police.

A woman, later identified as Melissa Hachey, age 30, also of the Town of Putnam, was also found at the residence, according to police.

Troopers observed copper wiring and pipe within the vehicle, and both Steele and Hachey were detained while troopers further investigated, said police.

While on-scene, investigators observed that copper wiring and pipe had been removed from within the residence, said police.

Based upon their interactions and observations at the scene, troopers advised Steele and Hachey that they were under arrest.

Prior to being transported from the scene for processing, Hachey was able to remove one of her handcuffs and actively resisted being re-secured in handcuffs, said police.

Steele also became uncooperative and actively fought troopers, interfering with efforts to secure Hachey and requiring the response of additional troopers, said police.

Once both Steele and Hachey were secured, troopers conducted a search of the vehicle and located burglary tools and drug paraphernalia, in addition to copper wiring and pipe, said police,

EMS responded to evaluate Hachey, who requested medical attention relative to a pre-existing medical condition, according to police.

Steele also requested a medical evaluation for reported injuries.

Both Hachey and Steele were transported to Windham Hospital via ambulance.

Following their respective medical evaluations and subsequent discharge from Windham Hospital, Steele and Hachey were transported to Troop C in Tolland, where they were processed without incident.

Hachey was charged with the following:

Third-degree burglary,

Possession of burglary tools,

Third-degree criminal mischief,

Interfering with an officer,

Use of drug paraphernalia.

Hachey was held on a $25,000 cash-surety bond and was scheduled for arraignment on Friday, Nov. 25, at Rockville Superior Court.

Steele was charged with the following:

Third-degree burglary,

Possession of burglary tools,

Third-degree criminal mischief,

Criminal impersonation,

Interfering with an officer,

Assault on a public safety officer

Use of drug paraphernalia.

Hachey was held on a $25,000 cash-surety bond and was scheduled for arraignment on Friday at Rockville Superior Court.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Tolland and receive free news updates.