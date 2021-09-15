Wanted Woman Allegedly Involved In Identity Theft Case In Region, Police Say

Investigators in the region are asking the public for help identifying a suspect believed to have picked up a package related to an identity theft case.

Investigators in Hampden County with the Westfield Detective Bureau released a photo of the woman on Wednesday, Sept. 15.

Authorities said anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Williams at 642-9384 or ja.williams@cityofwestfield.org.

We are attempting to identify the female party shown in this post. We believe that she picked up a package that was... Posted by Westfield Detective Bureau on Wednesday, September 15, 2021

