The Tolland County incident occurred in the town of Stafford on Friday, April 5, according to Connecticut State Police.

On that day, a School Street resident called the authorities on 30-year-old Marcus Lopez to report that he was unwelcome at the home.

While police were investigating Lopez, who hails from Stafford, they discovered he had a felony arrest warrant in his name in connection to an alleged domestic assault and strangulation case out of Massachusetts, out of Worcester County, in the city of Southbridge.

He was taken into custody as a fugitive of justice, where he was held on a $500,000 bond and had a same-day arraignment.

Police said Lopez will continue to be held in Tolland County while his extradition to Massachusetts is pending.

