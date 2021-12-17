Contact Us
Tolland Daily Voice serves Bolton, Coventry, Ellington, Hebron, Mansfield, Somers, Stafford, Tolland & Vernon
Return to your home site

Menu

Tolland Daily Voice serves Bolton, Coventry, Ellington, Hebron, Mansfield, Somers, Stafford, Tolland & Vernon

Nearby Sites

  • Hartford
    serves Enfield, Glastonbury, Hartford, New Britain & Windsor Locks
  • New Haven
    serves Hamden, Meriden, Milford, New Haven, Wallingford, Waterbury & West Haven
  • Middlesex
    serves Clinton, Cromwell, East Haddam, East Hampton, Old Saybrook & Portland
  • New London
    serves Colchester, East Lyme, Griswold, Groton, Ledyard, Montville, Stonington & Waterford
  • Windham
    serves Brooklyn, Killingly, Plainfield, Putnam, Thompson, Windham & Woodstock
Police & Fire

Suspect Nabbed After Shooting In Region

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
Luis Rodriguez
Luis Rodriguez Photo Credit: Springfield Police Department

A Western Massachusetts man has been charged with assault and battery with a firearm after police found another man shot.

Hampden County resident Luis Rodriguez, age 32 of Springfield, was arrested around 1:50 a.m., Thursday, Dec. 16, after Springfield Police responded to a ShotSpotter activation on Fort Pleasant Avenue.

According to Ryan Walsh, spokesman for the Springfield Police, when officers arrived they found Rodriguez in the area, and when they attempted to speak with him he was non-compliant and combative.

Additional officers then located a gunshot victim. Officers provided first aid and the man was transported to Baystate Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, Walsh said.

While responding to the gunshot victim, officers located and seized a firearm in the area where the shooting occurred.

An investigation led to the positive identification of Rodriguez as the shooter. He was placed under arrest and charged with:

  • Carrying a firearm without a license
  • Assault & battery with a dangerous weapon (3 counts)
  • Assault & battery with a firearm
  • Discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a building
  • Malicious destruction of property more than $1200 (2 counts)
  • Possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony
  • Threat to commit a crime ( 2 counts)

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.