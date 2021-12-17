Suspect Nabbed After Shooting In Region

A Western Massachusetts man has been charged with assault and battery with a firearm after police found another man shot.

Hampden County resident Luis Rodriguez, age 32 of Springfield, was arrested around 1:50 a.m., Thursday, Dec. 16, after Springfield Police responded to a ShotSpotter activation on Fort Pleasant Avenue.

According to Ryan Walsh, spokesman for the Springfield Police, when officers arrived they found Rodriguez in the area, and when they attempted to speak with him he was non-compliant and combative.

Additional officers then located a gunshot victim. Officers provided first aid and the man was transported to Baystate Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, Walsh said.

While responding to the gunshot victim, officers located and seized a firearm in the area where the shooting occurred.

An investigation led to the positive identification of Rodriguez as the shooter. He was placed under arrest and charged with:

Carrying a firearm without a license

Assault & battery with a dangerous weapon (3 counts)

Assault & battery with a firearm

Discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a building

Malicious destruction of property more than $1200 (2 counts)

Possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony

Threat to commit a crime ( 2 counts)

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.