Seen Him? Suspect Steals Chainsaw From Store In Ellington

The suspect, depicted in surveillance images released by police, allegedly stole a chainsaw from the Ellington Agway. Photo Credit: Connecticut State Police Troop C Tolland/Google Maps street view

Police in Tolland County are searching for a suspect who allegedly stole a chainsaw from a store and then drove away. 

The incident happened on Saturday, March 18 around 11 a.m., when an unknown man stole a Stihl chainsaw from the Ellington Agway located at 80 West Rd, according to Connecticut State Police. 

The man then drove away from the store in a white newer model Hyundai Sonata that had unknown Rhode Island registration plates and a large hole in the driver's side of the windshield. 

The suspect, who is depicted in surveillance images released by police, is described as a white or Hispanic man who is around 5 feet 10 inches tall and has a thin build and trimmed beard. 

Anyone with any information regarding the theft can anonymously contact Ellington Resident Trooper TFC Burnell, at Tyler.Burnell@ct.gov. 

to follow Daily Voice Tolland and receive free news updates.