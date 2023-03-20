Seen Him? Suspect Steals Chainsaw From Store In Ellington

Police in Tolland County are searching for a suspect who allegedly stole a chainsaw from a store and then drove away.

The incident happened on Saturday, March 18 around 11 a.m., when an unknown man stole a Stihl chainsaw from the Ellington Agway located at 80 West Rd, according to Connecticut State Police.

The man then drove away from the store in a white newer model Hyundai Sonata that had unknown Rhode Island registration plates and a large hole in the driver's side of the windshield.

The suspect, who is depicted in surveillance images released by police, is described as a white or Hispanic man who is around 5 feet 10 inches tall and has a thin build and trimmed beard.

Anyone with any information regarding the theft can anonymously contact Ellington Resident Trooper TFC Burnell, at Tyler.Burnell@ct.gov.

