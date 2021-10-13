Police Investigating Threat At High School In Region

There was an increased police presence at an area high school after a threat was found posted in a bathroom in Western Massachusetts.

In Hampden County, the Holyoke Police Department is investigating an incident at the high school after students alerted administrators to graffiti in the bathroom that said “school shooting 10/14/21,” school officials wrote in a notice to parents.

Out of precaution, police said they were planning to increase their presence at the high school on Wednesday, Oct. 13, and Thursday, Oct. 14 as they investigate the threat.

Anyone with information regarding the threat found in the bathroom at Holyoke High School is being asked to contact the police department by calling (413) 322-6900.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

