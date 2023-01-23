Contact Us
Pinned Under Tractor-Trailer: Man Dead After Crash On I-84 In Tolland

Ben Crnic
I-84 east in Tolland just before Exit 69.
I-84 east in Tolland just before Exit 69. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view/Pixabay via Diego Fabian Parra Pabon

Police are looking for witnesses after a man was pinned under a tractor-trailer on Interstate 84 in Connecticut and killed. 

The accident happened on Monday, Jan. 23 around 1:20 p.m. just before Exit 69 on I-84 eastbound in Tolland, according to state police. 

According to authorities, a Mercedes sedan driven by the man who was killed had been traveling in front of a tractor-trailer in the right lane when it lost control in the snowy conditions. The tractor-trailer then struck the sedan on the driver's side, after which it became pinned under the larger vehicle. 

The driver of the sedan, 59-year-old Stephen Gharabegian of Lexington, Massachusetts, was then taken to Hartford Hospital with life-threatening injuries where he later died. 

The accident is still being investigated, and witnesses or anyone with dash camera footage is asked to contact Trooper Daniel Hill at 860-896-3200 ext. 8006 or Daniel.Hill@ct.gov.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates. 

