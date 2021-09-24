Contact Us
One Seriously Injured, Three Others Hospitalized In Fiery Crash In Region

The area of the crash
The area of the crash Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

One person was seriously injured and three others hospitalized following a two-vehicle rollover crash in Western Massachusetts that caused an SUV to burst into flames.

The crash took place in Hampden County around 1:20 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 23, in the area of 675 Memorial Ave., in Springfield.

According to Springfield Police, the two cars involved were traveling eastbound on Memorial Avenue when an SUV struck another vehicle while passing it. 

The SUV then lost control and struck the guardrail in front of Central Chevrolet, rolled over, and caught on fire. 

After the fire was extinguished, three people were removed from the SUV and sent to Baystate Medical Center via ambulance. 

Two occupants suffered non-life-threatening injuries, while the third person suffered serious, life-threatening injuries, police said.

The driver of the other car was transported to the hospital for observation. 

Early indications show that speed was a factor in the accident, police added. 

The West Springfield Accident Reconstruction Team responded to the scene to investigate the crash. 

