One Killed In Two-Vehicle Crash In Region

A man was killed during a two-vehicle head-on crash in Western Massachusetts.

The crash took place in Springfield around 6:45 a.m., Tuesday, Nov. 16 on the 200 block of Worcester Street near the Chicopee line.

According to Springfield Police, one car crossed over the center lane and collided with another vehicle.

The adult male driver who crossed over the center lane was transported to Baystate where he died from his injuries, police said.

The other driver remained on the scene and did not immediately need medical attention, police said.

The Springfield Police Department’s Traffic Unit and Hampden District Attorney’s Motor Vehicle Homicide Unit are investigating the crash.

