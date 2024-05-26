I-84 Wrong-Way Driver In Tolland Under Influence: Police

At about 4:30 a.m. Saturday, May 25, Troop C in Tolland County received several 911 calls reporting a vehicle with its hazard lights illuminated, traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes near Exit 68 in the town of Tolland.

As responding troopers were traveling on I-84 eastbound in that area, they observed a vehicle matching the description provided traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes.

Troopers then located the accused vehicle, a silver Honda Crosstour, parked on the westbound rest area entrance ramp to I-84 westbound, in Willington.

During interactions with the vehicle’s operator, identified as Gilberto Rivera, age 40, of Hartford, troopers observed Rivera to be exhibiting signs of impairment, state police said.

Rivera was asked to participate in Standardized Field Sobriety Tests, which were not performed to standard.

Based upon the information obtained during the investigation, Rivera was taken into custody and transported to Troop C, where he was processed and charged with:

Operating under the influence,

Operating under suspension,

Driving the wrong way on a divided highway,

Reckless endangerment.

Rivera was released on a $25,000 cash/surety bond and is scheduled for arraignment at Rockville Superior Court on Monday, June 10.

A vehicle traveling the wrong way on any road is hazardous and an emergency," state police said, noting: "Please call 911 to report wrong-way drivers as soon as it’s safe."

Click here to follow Daily Voice Tolland and receive free news updates.