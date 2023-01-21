New Update: 'Hot Spots' Located After Blaze At Historic UConn Building

One of the oldest buildings on the University of Connecticut's Storrs campus was extensively damaged after it was nearly fully engulfed in an early morning fire.

The fire happened on Friday, Jan. 20, and was first reported around 6 a.m. at the Whitney House in Storrs on Route 195 in front of Mirror Lake, according to university spokeswoman Stephanie Reitz.

The building was severely damaged by the fire, becoming almost fully engulfed at one point. Fire crews were able to knock down most of the blaze by 7 a.m., but continued to locate and put out "hot spots" in the walls and in different parts of the building until 8 a.m.

Luckily, the structure was not in use at the time of the fire and no injuries resulted from the blaze.

The Whitney House dates back to around 1800 and is considered one of the oldest buildings at the university.

The structure is currently fenced for safety reasons, and fire officials were at the scene for most of the day.

One lane of Route 195 is closed to allow access for emergency officials.

The UConn Fire Marshal's Office is currently investigating the cause of the fire. Class and work schedules were not affected.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Tolland and receive free news updates.