Fire Ravages Historic UConn Building On Storrs Campus

Fire crews from the University of Connecticut and other agencies responded to a fire at UConn’s historic Whitney House on the Storrs campus.

The fire broke out in the house, one of the oldest structures on campus, located near Mirror Lake around 6 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 20, said university spokesperson Stephanie Reitz.

The building was not currently in use and no injuries were reported, but the damage is extensive and is being assessed, Reitz said.

The fire was brought under control by 8 a.m. and is now fully extinguished, but one lane of Route 195 remains closed for emergency apparatus as of mid-morning, she added.

UConn’s class and work schedules were not affected by the fire.

Whitney House dates to around 1800, making it among the oldest buildings on campus.

The site will be fenced for safety and the UConn Fire Marshal’s Office is working with others to determine the cause of the fire.

