Narcotics Investigation In Connecticut, Massachusetts Leads To Major Gun, Drugs Seizure

A lengthy narcotics investigation in Connecticut and Massachusetts concluded when members of law enforcement arrested three individuals, seized 16 firearms, 15,000 packets of heroin, and almost one kilogram of fentanyl.

The investigation focused on Geovanni Saldana, age 28, of Springfield, Massachusetts, as he traveled to Hartford, Connecticut, Massachusetts State Police said.

Detectives learned he would be traveling back to Springfield with a significant amount of narcotics, Massachusetts State Police said.

When he was placed under arrest on I-91 in Longmeadow on his return trip, he was traveling with approximately 95 grams of fentanyl and heroin, according to Massachusetts State Police. He was taken into custody without incident.

While investigators from Massachusetts focused on Saldana, Connecticut State Police Narcotics officers observed another individual attempting to leave the location in Hartford. They seized 15,000 bags of heroin, 800 grams of fentanyl, and a 9mm handgun.

The following day, officers executed multiple search warrants in Springfield and West Springfield, Massachusetts. The searches resulted in the seizure of 14 firearms, various amounts of narcotics, and approximately $10,000.

The following individuals were arrested in connection with this investigation:

Geovanni Saldana, age 28, of Springfield, is currently being held on $250,000 cash bail. His next scheduled court date is on Monday, Nov. 1. He was charged with:

Trafficking heroin/fentanyl 36-100 grams

Jose Rios, age 34, of Springfield, is currently being held without the right to bail on dangerousness. His next scheduled court date is on Tuesday, Nov. 9. He was charged with:

Possession of a sawed-off shotgun

Possession of a firearm without an FID card (7 counts)

Possession of a large capacity firearm (3 counts)

Improper storage of a large capacity firearm (4 counts)

Improper storage of a firearm

Alexander Rivera, age 31, of Springfield, was released on $50,000 cash bail. His next scheduled court date is on Thursday, Nov. 4. He was charged with:

Trafficking cocaine 18 grams or more

Possession to distribute a class A drug

Possession of a firearm without an FID card

Improper storage of a firearm

“This interagency, multi-state effort has a significant regional impact on public safety across two states," Hampden County District Attorney Anthony D. Gulluni said. "Law enforcement worked together across agency and state lines to interrupt a significant network of drug and gun distribution."

Further charges may result upon further investigation in Connecticut.

