Breaking News: Tolland County Tornado Touchdown Confirmed By National Weather Service
Man Nabbed With 24-Inch Machete, Drugs In Region

Raymond Michael Boissonault
Photo Credit: West Springfield Police Department

A Western Massachusetts man was arrested after being busted during a traffic stop with drugs, paraphernalia, and a 24-inch machete, police said.

Members of the West Springfield Police Department’s Narcotics Unit spotted Hampden County resident Raymond Michael Boissonault driving a specific Honda Accord in the area of Birch Park Circle that he was known to illegally operate.

Police said that prior to the stop, the department had received a tip that Boissonault was dealing drugs in West Springfield and in Agawam, and that his driver’s license was suspended.

On Thursday, Sept. 9, police said that detectives tracked down Boissonault on Piper Road, and he was taken into custody without incident for the unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle during the traffic stop.

Further investigation found that Boissonault was in possession of:

  • A corner-cut plastic baggy with 7.4 grams of cocaine;
  • A wad of crumpled cash totaling $665;
  • A plaid bag with drug distribution paraphernalia;
  • A second bag with 25.3 grams of cocaine;
  • A bag containing 4.2 ounces of marijuana;
  • An illegal double-edged 24-inch long machete.

Boissonault, a West Springfield resident, was charged with:

  • Trafficking in 18 grams or more of cocaine;
  • Possession of more than two ounces of marijuana outside of his home;
  • Operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license;
  • Carrying a dangerous weapon.

