Convicted Sex Offender From Region Admits To Child Pornography Offenses

A convicted sex offender from Western Massachusetts could spend decades in prison after admitting to inducing a minor through social media to engage in sexually explicit conduct, federal officials announced.

Franklin County resident Charles Fox, age 46, of Greenfield, pleaded guilty in federal court in Springfield to receipt of child pornography after targeting a minor in the Philippines through Facebook messenger.

Fox was indicted in July 2019 on two counts of receipt of child pornography and has been in federal custody since June 2019 before pleading guilty on Monday, Nov. 22.

Prosecutors said that Fox induced a minor in the Philippines to engage in sexually explicit conduct for the purpose of producing images of that conduct.

Specifically, Fox used Facebook messenger to communicate with the minor and to receive pornographic images, for which Fox sent Western Union payments to the Philippines.

Fox has a previous conviction in 2010 for indecent assault and battery on a child under 14 years of age.

When he is sentenced in March 2022, Fox will face between 15 and 40 years in prison due to his previous conviction for a sexual offense. Additionally, he could face a lifetime of supervised release and fine of up to $250,000.

