Man Kidnaps, Holds Woman At Knife-Point In Willington, Police Say

The Tolland County incident began on the night of Tuesday, May 7 in the town of Willington.

According to Connecticut State Police, a woman went to visit 29-year-old Jonathan Yokabaskas, her relative, where he lived in a tent off Ruby Road.

While visiting his campsite, Yokabaskas allegedly threatened to kill her during an argument and would not let her leave, physically forcing her to the ground to stop her from leaving.

Police said that when she tried again to leave, Yokabaskas hit her in the face before again pushing her to the ground and binding her wrists with rope.

She later convinced Yokabaskas to remove the ties, though she said that over the course of the night, he threatened to kill her and even held a knife to her throat several times.

At 8 a.m. the next morning, Yokabaskas’ victim persuaded him to allow her to drive the pair to a local business to use the bathroom.

While she was inside the business (with Yokabaskas still in the car), the victim called another family member to explain what happened. They called 911 on behalf of the victim.

When police arrived at the scene, Yokabaskas reportedly failed to comply with officer orders but later told them that he and the woman had gotten into an argument; he also admitted to owning a knife.

The 6-inch blade was discovered in the car’s glove box.

The woman had injuries to her face and hands consistent with the allegations; police determined the situation to be consistent with a family violence crime and Yokabaskas was placed under arrest.

Yokabaskas, who is originally from the Hartford County town of Granby, is charged with the following:

Possession of a weapon in a motor vehicle;

Breach of peace;

Assault;

Threatening;

Kidnapping;

Unlawful restraint

He was held on a $250,000 bond pending his arraignment, which was scheduled for Wednesday, May 9 at Rockville Superior Court.

