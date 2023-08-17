'Lostt Boy' Nabbed For Rioting, Damaging Car In Tolland County

Hartford County resident Marc Trevon Mann, age 21, of Bloomfield, turned himself in on Wednesday, Aug. 16 for his part in attacking a convertible car during a "street takeover" event that took place in Tolland County on Tuesday, May 21 in the town of Tolland, according to the Connecticut State Police.

Street takeovers involve a group of people blocking a public street off from traffic so participants can perform car stunts like drifting and burnouts, according to police. To avoid detection, the street takeovers were announced via a messaging group called "Lostt boyzz" on the encrypted phone app Telegram.

The May 21 street takeover took place at the intersection of Fieldstone Commons and Merrow Road in Tolland. A woman drove her convertible Toyota MR2 down the road, despite it being illegally blocked off for the event.

Mann later told police that the woman sped towards the group with her husband yelling drunkenly from the passenger seat and that she could have hit someone.

Between 10 to 15 people began "brutally and violently" attacking the vehicle, kicking it and jumping on the fabric top with a passenger still inside, police said. Mann was seen kicking the car's trunk during the skirmish.

The woman's path was blocked by vehicles and the attackers circled her car so she could not escape, police said.

They maintained the attack for five minutes, during which time the woman got out of the vehicle and pleaded with the attackers to stop, police saw in videos posted to social media. While the woman was out of her car, Mann walked over, stood right next to her, and began kicking the driver's side door.

The woman was eventually drove away and reported the incident to police. She told police that insurance deemed her vehicle a total loss. She decided to salvage the vehicle and said that repairs are estimated to cost between $16,500 and $20,000.

Mann was seen speaking to a crowd of between 100 and 200 people through a megaphone at a street takeover held earlier in May, police said.

A police investigation into Mann revealed that his nickname was "Dredz" and that he had an active warrant from the Manchester Police Department for family violence. On Aug. 7, 2023, police took Mann into custody.

In an interview with a police officer, Mann admitted to damaging the vehicle in the street takeover event but said he was not the person who initiated the attack. He said he knew that police would eventually catch up to him.

After Mann's admittal, police obtained an arrest warrant on Wednesday, Aug. 16. Mann turned himself in voluntarily around 6:00 p.m. the same day after being informed of the warrant.

Mann is facing the following charges:

Riot

Conspiracy to riot

Criminal mischief

Tampering with a motor vehicle

Reckless endangerment

He was released on a $5,000 bond and will next appear in court on Sept. 13, 2023.

