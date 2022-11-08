Man Wins $300,000 CT State Lottery Prize From Ticket Purchased In Ellington

A Connecticut resident claimed a $300,000 lottery prize.

Hartford County resident Joseph Boivin, of Manchester, won the "Diamonds & Gold" prize from a ticket purchased at Ellington Quick Mart in Tolland County, Connecticut Lottery announced on Monday, Nov. 7.

The store is located at 194 Windsorville Road in Ellington, CT Lottery said.

Another recent noteworthy winner is New London County resident Matthew Albert Tio, of Norwich, who won a $50,000 Powerball prize, the lottery reported.

CT Lottery said the winning ticket was purchased at Chucky's in Norwich.

