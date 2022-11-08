Contact Us
Tolland Daily Voice serves Bolton, Coventry, Ellington, Hebron, Mansfield, Somers, Stafford, Tolland & Vernon
Return to your home site

Menu

Breaking News: Silver Alert Issued For Missing 17-Year-Old From CT
Lifestyle

Man Wins $300,000 CT State Lottery Prize From Ticket Purchased In Ellington

Nicole Valinote
Email me Read More Stories
194 Windsorville Road in Ellington
194 Windsorville Road in Ellington Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A Connecticut resident claimed a $300,000 lottery prize.

Hartford County resident Joseph Boivin, of Manchester, won the "Diamonds & Gold" prize from a ticket purchased at Ellington Quick Mart in Tolland County, Connecticut Lottery announced on Monday, Nov. 7.

The store is located at 194 Windsorville Road in Ellington, CT Lottery said.

Another recent noteworthy winner is New London County resident Matthew Albert Tio, of Norwich, who won a $50,000 Powerball prize, the lottery reported. 

CT Lottery said the winning ticket was purchased at Chucky's in Norwich.

to follow Daily Voice Tolland and receive free news updates.