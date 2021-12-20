Man From Region Wins $120,000 Lottery Prize

A Western Massachusetts man has claimed a $120,000 lottery prize.

William Scagliarini, of Springfield, won the prize in a Massachusetts State Lottery Keno draw that took place Saturday, Dec. 11, the lottery said.

He claimed his prize on Thursday, Dec. 16.

Massachusetts Lottery reported that Scagliarini purchased the ticket at Quality Mart, which is located at 1352 Allen St. in Springfield.

The business will receive a $1,200 bonus due to the sale of the winning ticket, the lottery said.

