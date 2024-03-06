Investigation Underway After Man Shot In Bolton Home By CT State Trooper

The incident took place in Tolland County around 2:15 p.m., Friday, March 1 on Meadow Road in Bolton.

Connecticut State Police received a report that a man, later identified as Maxim Nowak, age 29, of Bolton, was experiencing a mental health crisis, according to a report by the Inspector General's Office.

Nowak’s family reported that Nowak was threatening to harm himself and others and was waving a knife, the report said.

The State Police dispatched Trooper Wendy Garcia-Campos, Trooper Doug Bernier, and Trooper Brian Contenta to the residence.

When the three encountered Nowak in the main hallway of the home he was armed with two knives, the report said. The troopers made several efforts to convince Nowak to drop the knives, but he refused.

When Nowak raised the knife that he held in his left hand, Bernier deployed his taser and Contenta discharged his gun multiple times striking Nowak, the report said.

State troopers and EMS treated Nowak on the scene, and he was transported to Hartford Hospital. He remains there under treatment.

Contenta was equipped with a body-worn camera during his encounter with Nowak which is being reviewed during the investigation, the Inspector General's Office said.

To view a portion of that recording, click here.

The investigation is continuing.

