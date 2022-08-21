Seen Her? Stratford Police Department Issues Silver Alert For Missing Woman

Police in Fairfield County issued a Silver Alert for a missing 71-year-old woman.

The Stratford Police Department announced on Sunday, Aug. 21, that Ida Dicocco has been reported missing.

Dicocco is described as being 5-foot-4 and 200 pounds, with brown eyes and gray hair, authorities said.

Police said Dicocco speaks some English and has an Italian accent.

She has dementia and epilepsy, police reported.

Police asked anyone who has information about Dicocco's whereabouts to call 203-385-4100.

Share this story by clicking on the Facebook icon below.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Stratford and receive free news updates.