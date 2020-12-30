One Critically Injured After Three-Alarm Fire Breaks Out At Condo Complex In Fairfield County

One person is in critical condition following a three-alarm fire at a Fairfield County townhouse.

The fire started around 8:15 a.m., Wednesday, Dec. 30, at the Sterling Townhouse Complex off of Nabby Road in Danbury, said James Gagliardo, communication coordinator for the Danbury Fire Department.

First arriving firefighters were met with a large column of smoke and a second alarm was transmitted, Gagliardo said.

Upon arrival, crews were faced with a large amount of fire from the garage of a 2-and-half story wood frame condo end unit requiring a third alarm response, Gagliardo said.

Crews went right to work on extinguishing the fire which was deemed under control by 9:09 a.m., officials said.

The damage caused by the fire. Danbury Fire Department

One occupant was home at the beginning of the fire and self-evacuated. Danbury Hospital Nuvance Health EMS was on scene and transported the resident to Danbury Hospital Center emergency room where they are in critical condition, Gagliardo said.

The City of Danbury Emergency Management director was on scene to assist with the coordination of local resources and the American Red Cross Connecticut was contacted to assist the occupants.

The fire was contained to the single end unit only displacing one family.

The Danbury Fire Marshal’s Office was requested to the scene and is in the process of investigating the cause of the fire which is deemed as undetermined at this time.

The clean-up. Danbury Fire Department

No other injuries were reported and adjacent unit occupants were permitted to re-occupy at the end of the incident.

The Danbury Fire Department was assisted at the scene by the Danbury Volunteer Fire Battalion 19, Danbury Volunteer Fire Battalion Thirty-One, Stony Hill Fire Department, Danbury Volunteer Fire Department, Bethel Fire & EMS, and Ridgefield CT Fire Department.

