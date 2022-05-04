Five Stratford Businesses Busted For Selling Alcohol To A Minor, Police Say

Five Fairfield County businesses were found to allegedly be in violation of liquor laws during a compliance check by police.

The checks were carried out in Stratford on Thursday, April 28, using an underage youth to enter the establishments and try and purchase alcohol, said Capt. Frank Eannotti, of the Stratford Police.

A total of 21 businesses were checked, of those, four of the businesses were cited in violation of the law prohibiting the sale of alcohol to someone under 21 years old. The other violation was for the sale of alcohol without a permit, Eannotti said.

The businesses cited for selling alcohol to underage people included:

Lordship Center Market at 350 Stratford Road

Lordship Wine and Liquor at 60 Access Road

7-11 at 3621 Main St.

Wines Unlimited at 2336 Broadbridge Ave.

M&D Convenience and Deli at 6 Boston Ave. was cited for the sale of alcohol without a permit.

No penalties were announced for the businesses by police.

