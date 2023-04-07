Contact Us
Bank Robbery: Suspect Nabbed After Incident In Stratford

Kathy Reakes
Scott Watkins
Scott Watkins Photo Credit: Stratford Police Department

A Fairfield County man has been charged with robbery after witnesses and video surveillance identified him. 

Scott Watkins, age 41, was arrested by warrant on Wednesday, April 5 for an armed robbery that occurred in Stratford at the Milford Savings Bank located on Main Street in Paradise Green on Thursday, March 23, said Capt. Frank Eannotti, of the Stratford Police.

He made off with $2,250, Eannotti said.

He was incarcerated for another crime at the time of his arrest and charged with robbery and larceny and was arraigned in court at the time of his arrest, Eannotti said.

