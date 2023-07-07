One More Day: Beloved Stratford Pizzeria To Say Goodbye With Free Pizzas

Salerno's Pizza, located in Stratford at 1398 Barnum Ave. since 1947, announced earlier in June that it would be closing in July 2023 as a result of owner Carlo Salerno's decision to retire as he approaches his 80th birthday.

Before the restaurant closes its doors for good though, Salerno plans to give back to his loyal patrons by holding a "Customer Appreciation Day" on his birthday, Saturday, July 8.

For those wondering what this entails, customers who stop by to say goodbye to the beloved pizzeria will be treated to a free Scamorza Pizza personally baked by Salerno, the restaurant announced.

"Please stop by and wish him a Happy Retirement," the pizzeria announced on social media, also continuing, "Come munch on the exact Scamorza pizza his parents baked and helped make popular in 1947."

The eatery previously cited difficulties caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and a worker shortage as additional reasons for closing.

