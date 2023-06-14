End Of Era: Beloved Stratford Pizzeria To Close After Over 75 Years

Salerno's Apizza, located in Stratford at 1398 Barnum Ave., is set to close by July 2023 as owner Carlo Salerno looks to retire.

In an announcement posted to the restaurant's social media page, Salerno said that he feels it is an appropriate time to close up shop as he approaches his 80th birthday.

"I felt 80 is a good age for me to retire," he wrote, adding, "We have owned and operated Salerno’s for over 75 years and at this time, it’s become increasingly difficult for me to keep our doors open."

Salerno cited difficulties posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, a worker shortage, and a recession affecting restaurant owners in Connecticut as reasons that supported his decision to bow out.

Despite this, Salerno only had good things about his customers, who have been ordering pies from the establishment since its opening all the way back in 1947.

"We are truly grateful for the support and loyalty you and your families have shown our pizzeria over the past 75 years," he wrote.

Salerno continued, "Thank you for allowing us to be a part of your lives and for making our dreams…. a beautiful reality!"

The closing announcement prompted an outpouring of comments on social media.

"So sorry to hear this. Best wishes in your retirement. Salerno’s will always hold a place dear in my heart, and in my stomach," wrote Bob W. of Berlin.

"Salernos was a huge part of my life. I have many great memories and met a large group of people (coworkers and friends) in my years there. I am honored to be a part of the Salerno’s Apizza history," commented Nick B. of Norwalk.

