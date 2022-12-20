Support Pours In For 15-Year-Old Daughter Of Stratford Asst. Fire Chief After Cancer Diagnosis

More than $20,000 in donations have been made in just two days to support the family of a Connecticut teenager who was diagnosed with a brain tumor.

Gabriella Reitmeyer, age 15, was diagnosed with cancer in September of 2019, according to a fundraiser organized for her family.

She is a resident of the New Haven County town of Oxford and the daughter of Gina Reitmeyer, an assistant professor of nursing at Sacred Heart University and Douglas Reitmeyer, who is an assistant fire chief with the Stratford Fire Department.

Gabriella is also a student at Nonnewaug Regional High School.

A GoFundMe set up on Monday, Dec. 19, to help alleviate some of the financial strain that Reitmeyer family has experienced due to the costs of treatment has received $23,100 of its $30,000 goal as of Tuesday, Dec. 20.

"Your generous donations will not only be used for medical costs, but also to allow their family to spend time with her grandparents and extended family, as well as to visit and spend time with her horse," said Heather Admans, the organizer of the fundraiser. "These funds will also help her siblings who attend colleges out of State, to travel home frequently to support their family and be by her side. No donation is too small and all your generosity is appreciated."

