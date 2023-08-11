Fatal Crash: Man In Custody After Hitting Woman In Stratford, Police Say

The collision, which took place on the town line of Stratford and Bridgeport on Thursday, Aug. 10, killed a 25-year-old Stratford woman who was walking along the roadway.

According to Capt. Frank Eannotti of the Stratford Police, officers responded to a report that a woman had been struck and killed by a vehicle that was driving west on Lordship Boulevard.

The offending driver was identified as Daniel Camacho, age 32, of Bridgeport, Eannotti said.

Camacho was taken into custody and charged with operating under the influence.

This investigation is ongoing and further charges are expected, police said.

Camacho was unable to post his bond set at $250,000 and will be arraigned on Friday, Aug. 11.

"Our heart goes out to the victim's family," Eannotti said. "The Stratford Police Department is working diligently at conducting a thorough investigation so the family and loved ones can have closure."

This is a developing story.

