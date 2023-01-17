New Storm Takes Aim On Region: Here's Latest Projected Timing

A new storm is on track to sweep through the region this week.

The system is now due to arrive earlier than had been projected on Thursday, Jan. 19 before exiting before daybreak on Friday, Jan. 20.

Clouds will gradually increase Tuesday, Jan. 17 and winds will become calm on a day when the high temperature will be in the low to mid 40s, according to the National Weather Service. There could be scattered rainfall in the afternoon.

The high temperature will climb to around the 50-degree mark on Wednesday, Jan. 18 with partly sunny skies.

The storm system on Thursday will bring a mix of rain and snow in areas where the temperature is at or below the freezing mark. (See the image above from AccuWeather.com.)

Precipitation will become all rain late in the morning and into the afternoon as the temperature rises to a high in the mid 40s.

Rain will become less widespread Thursday night, followed by scattered showers, and then a partly sunny day on Friday, Jan. 20 with a high temperature in the mid to upper 40s.

About an inch of rainfall is expected in most spots from the system.

The current outlook for Saturday, Jan. 21 calls for mostly sunny skies with a high temperature in the low 40s.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

