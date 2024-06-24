Multiple Vehicles Burst Into Flames At Stamford Parking Lot

The incident occurred in Stamford around 10:25 a.m., Saturday, June 22, in the area of 400 Fairfield Ave.

According to Capt. Philip Hayes of the Stamford Fire Department, the West Side Fire Station, arrived at the scene and found a fire involving several vehicles inside the parking lot and storage area.

Due to the size and location of the parking lot, there was no threat to the adjacent buildings. Firefighters immediately went to work to extinguish the central area of the fire. Hayes said that the fire was quickly confined and placed under control.

Firefighters remained at the scene for an additional hour, applying foam to gasoline from a breached fuel tank involving the vehicle of origin.

Hayes said six adjacent stored vehicles at the tow yard sustained moderate damage from the original vehicle.

A total of 26 firefighters operated at the scene.

There were no injuries to responding firefighters.

Due to the use of foam to extinguish gasoline, a Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) representative responded to the scene.

The Stamford Police Department and the Stamford Fire Department Mechanical Division provided additional scene support.

The Stamford Fire Marshal's Office is investigating the cause and origin of the fire.

