Gusty Winds Will Linger Through Long Weekend Before Arrival Of New Storm System

It will be dry but cold through the remainder of the long weekend as gusty winds between 20 and 30 miles per hour will linger on both Sunday, Jan. 15, and Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday, Jan. 16.

Wind-chill values will be in the teens at times even though the high temperature will top out at around 40 degrees on both days, according to the National Weather Service.

The dry stretch of days is expected through the middle of the week before the arrival of a new storm system on Thursday, Jan. 19.

Most of the region is expected to see all rain on Thursday, with the daytime high temperature climbing to the mid 40s.

Precipitation is now expected to arrive Thursday afternoon and continue into Friday, Jan. 20, which will be mostly cloudy throughout the day with a high temperature again in the mid 40s. (See the image above from AccuWeather.com.)

Skies are expected to clear Friday night into Saturday morning, Jan. 21, with the outlook for Saturday now calling for mainly sunny skies and a high temperature in the low to mid 40s.

