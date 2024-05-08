The incident occurred in Stamford around 11 p.m. Tuesday, May 7, near the East Main Street rail overpasses.

According to Capt. Philip Hayes of the Stamford Fire Department, first responders encountered a diesel engine engulfed in heavy flames located just south and west of the bridge, with freight cars positioned on the bridge. The train operator reported a large explosion, prompting an immediate halt of the train.

Hayes said no train personnel or firefighters were injured, and no injuries were reported among MTA personnel.

Officials said riders might experience slight delays on the New Haven Line on Wednesday, May 8, because of damaged overhead wires near the Stamford train station.

The incident closed East Main Street and Myrtle Avenue to accommodate fire department activity. Given the diesel and oils involved, Hayes said the Stamford Fire Hazardous Materials Team was summoned to the scene to address any leaks and to contain the runoff.

The incident involved a freight train comprising four diesel engines and numerous freight cars.

Hayes said that firefighters were able to dose the flames without incident quickly.

Metro-North said on X that service on the New Haven Line was halted in both directions between Stamford and East Norwalk. Rail service was restored in less than an hour.

