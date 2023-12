The incident took place in Stamford on High Ridge Road near the intersection of Janice Road around 7:20 a.m., Tuesday, Dec. 19.

According to the Stamford Police, High Ridge Road is closed between Yale Court and Ridge Park for an investigation.

No information was available regarding the condition of the pedestrian.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

