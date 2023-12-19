New Update: 48-Year-Old Victim ID'd After Being Struck, Killed Crossing Roadway In Stamford

Cesar Cabrera-Guzman, of Stamford, was killed in Stamford around 6:50 a.m., Tuesday, Dec. 19 on High Ridge Road.

Sgt. Jeffrey Booth, of the Stamford Police said Cabrera-Guzman was crossing High Ridge Road and was struck by a 2012 Chevy Suburban in the right southbound travel lane.

The collision was witnessed by off-duty Stamford Police Lt. James Comstock, who was also traveling southbound on High Ridge Road, Booth said.

Comstock called for EMS and attempted life-saving measures on Cabrera-Guzman until EMS arrived and transported him to Stamford Hospital where he died from his injuries, Booth added.

Booth said the driver of the Suburban, a 58-year-old Wilton resident remained on the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

This investigation remains open and active, anyone who may have any further information is asked to contact the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Squad at 203-977-4712.

The roadway has reopened.

