Top Honors: This Stamford School Recipient Of Prestigious National Blue Ribbon Award

Four schools in the Constitution State are among just 353 across the country to receive the prestigious National Blue Ribbon Award from the US Department of Education.

The annual awards recognize high-performing public and non-public schools, as well as those making strides in closing “achievement gaps” among student groups.

“Their leaders not only articulate a vision of excellence and hold everyone to high standards, they stay close to the real action of teaching and learning,” the department said.

“Data from many sources drive adaptations to support every student. Families and educators work together in trust.”

The following Connecticut schools received the National Blue Ribbon Award for 2023:

Fairfield County

Stamford Charter School for Excellence in Stamford

Hartford County

Philip R. Smith Elementary School in South Windsor

New London County

Marine Science Magnet High School in Groton

Tolland County

Skinner Road School in Vernon

More than 9,000 schools have received National Blue Ribbon awards since the Department of Education began the program in 1982.

Schools are nominated by the Chief State School Officer in each state, as well as Washington, DC, Puerto Rico, the Department of Defense Education Activity (DoDEA), and the Bureau of Indian Education (BIE).

They must show excellence in the fields of academics, arts, and athletics, and must have either high performance as measured by state assessments or national normed tests, or evidence of closing achievement gaps between a school’s subgroups and all students over the past five years.

Public schools, including Title I schools, charter schools, and magnet schools, as well as non-public schools like parochial and independent schools are all eligible.

National Blue Ribbon Schools are honored at an annual awards ceremony in Washington, DC, and receive a plaque and flag signifying their exemplary status.

View the complete list of National Blue Ribbon Schools on the Department of Education’s website.

