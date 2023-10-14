Light Rain 51°

SHARE

Tip Leads To Arrest Of Stamford Multi-Strikes Felon With Illegal Gun, Ammo, Police Say

With help from a Crime Stoppers tip, narcotics investigators nabbed a multi-time convicted Fairfield County felon with an alleged illegal gun.

Jermell “Polo” Sims and the gun he was allegedly caught with.
Jermell “Polo” Sims and the gun he was allegedly caught with. Photo Credit: Stamford Police Department
Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories

The incident took place in Stamford on Wednesday, Oct. 11 in the area of Main and Clinton Avenues.

According to Assistant Chief of the Stamford Police Richard Conklin, detectives conducted a firearm investigation into Jermell “Polo” Sims, age 43, of Stamford, who was in possession of an illegal firearm.

With the assistance of Patrol Officers and K-9 Gale, investigators were able to safely detain Sims in the parking lot of 40 Clinton Avenue, Conklin said.

On Sims, officers located a Ruger 9mm handgun with a high-capacity magazine, which was loaded with seven rounds including one round in the chamber, the chief added.

Sims was charged with:

  • Criminal possession of a firearm
  • Criminal possession of ammunition
  • Illegal possession of a high-capacity magazine

He was held on a $250,000 bond.

" Another nice job by Narcotics and Organized Crime working with uniform personnel to get a gun off the street," Conklin said. 

to follow Daily Voice Stamford and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE