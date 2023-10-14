Tip Leads To Arrest Of Stamford Multi-Strikes Felon With Illegal Gun, Ammo, Police Say

The incident took place in Stamford on Wednesday, Oct. 11 in the area of Main and Clinton Avenues.

According to Assistant Chief of the Stamford Police Richard Conklin, detectives conducted a firearm investigation into Jermell “Polo” Sims, age 43, of Stamford, who was in possession of an illegal firearm.

With the assistance of Patrol Officers and K-9 Gale, investigators were able to safely detain Sims in the parking lot of 40 Clinton Avenue, Conklin said.

On Sims, officers located a Ruger 9mm handgun with a high-capacity magazine, which was loaded with seven rounds including one round in the chamber, the chief added.

Sims was charged with:

Criminal possession of a firearm

Criminal possession of ammunition

Illegal possession of a high-capacity magazine

He was held on a $250,000 bond.

" Another nice job by Narcotics and Organized Crime working with uniform personnel to get a gun off the street," Conklin said.

