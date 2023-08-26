Stamford Man Nabbed With Gun After Tip From Resident, Police Say

Mardochee Voltaire, of Stamford, was charged on Wednesday, Aug. 23, after members of the Stamford Police Narcotics and Organized Crime Unit received information from a resident.

According to Stamford Police Assistant Chief Richard Conklin, the tip said Voltaire was in possession of an illegal firearm inside a fanny pack that he carried daily in the area of 80 Spruce St.

After receiving the tip, agents conducted surveillance of Voltaire as he walked from Stillwater Avenue to the parking lot of 80 Spruce St., Conklin said.

Voltaire entered 80 Spruce St., and a short time later came out wearing a fanny pack. Voltaire was detained without incident and inside of the fanny pack agents found a black and silver colored 9mm semi-automatic handgun containing a high capacity magazine which was loaded with six 9mm rounds, Conklin said.

He was charged with possession of a pistol without a permit and illegal possession of a high-capacity magazine.

Voltaire was issued a $100,000 bond.

