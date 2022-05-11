Wanted Stamford Man Nabbed With Gun, Drugs, Police Say

A Fairfield County man wanted in connection with an alleged drive-by shooting that injured an innocent bystander was nabbed after agents spotted him on a city street.

The incident took place in Stamford on Saturday, May 7 on Sixth Street in the area of LA Fitness.

Ricardo Georges, age 32, of Stamford, was wanted in connection with a Monday, March 14 drive-by shooting on the city's west side that injured a 72-year-old man who was working on his vehicle, said Capt. Richard Conklin, of the Stamford Police.

Officers from several divisions including the Narc Unit, Major Crimes, SRT, and the K-9 Unit, had learned through an investigation that Georges always carried a gun with him and would be at the gym on Saturday, Conklin said.

The group set up a surveillance and were able to scoop up the well-known convicted felon as he left the gym, he added.

During a search of his backpack, officers found a semi-automatic pistol, .45 caliber, serial #K067869, containing 10 .45 caliber bullets as well as five folds of Fentanyl, Conklin said.

Georges was brought to the SPD Jail where he was charged with:

Criminal possession of a firearm

Criminal possession of ammunition

Possession of narcotics.

He was held on a court-set bond of $500,000.

"Georges is well-known to us and is believed to be involved in other shootings," Conklin said. "A great job by the teams who worked seamlessly to get him off the streets."

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.