UPS Truck Driver Killed During Assault In CT, State Police Say

Connecticut State Police are searching for a man who killed a UPS driver during an assault.

The incident took place around 10:36 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 22, in Litchfield County on Route 8 northbound near Exit 37 in Watertown, said state police.

Troopers discovered the murdered man after members of Troop L in Litchfield originally responded to a reported vehicle crash involving a UPS shipping truck.

Upon arrival at the scene, the driver of the truck was located and it was soon discovered that he was the victim of an assault.

"At this moment, it is unclear what prompted the assault," state police said.

Troopers immediately contacted EMS which responded to the scene and transported the victim to an area hospital where he later died from injuries sustained during the course of the assault, state police said.

Detectives from the Connecticut State Police – Western District Major Crimes Squad were requested to respond to the scene and assume the investigation and have identified a suspect in this case.

The suspect fled the scene of the assault and has not yet been located.

The suspect, Elijah David Bertrand, 19, is described as being a white male, approximately 5-feet-7, with blue eyes.

"We are asking members of the public to remain vigilant," state police said.

They are requesting that anyone who may have information pertaining to this suspect’s location to please contact detectives at 860-626- 7900.

All information will remain confidential.

This case remains under investigation.

The Connecticut State Police, along with their local law enforcement partners have been actively and continuously attempting to locate Bertrand.

A photo of Bertrand is expected to be released sometime Wednesday, Dec. 23 by state police.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

