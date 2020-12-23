Photo Released Of Teen Suspect Wanted By CT State Police In Fatal Killing Of UPS Driver

Connecticut State Police have released a photo of the teen suspect wanted in the alleged assault and murder of a UPS driver.

The killing took place around 10:36 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 22, in Litchfield County on Route 8 northbound near Exit 37 in Watertown, said state police.

Troopers discovered the murdered man after members of Troop L in Litchfield originally responded to a reported vehicle crash involving a UPS shipping truck.

Following an investigation, Elijah David Bertrand, 19, was developed as a suspect.

Bertrand is described as a white male about 5-feet-7, with blue eyes and shoulder-length black hair. He was last seen wearing a thick, white hooded jacket and jeans.

"We are asking members of the public to remain vigilant," state police said.

They are requesting that anyone who may have information pertaining to this suspect’s location please contact detectives at 860-626- 7900.

