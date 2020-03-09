Stamford Woman Struck, Killed After Getting Out Of Her Car, Police Say

A female driver who was struck and killed after getting out of her car on a New Jersey highway has been identified as a 29-year-old Stamford resident, authorities said.

Diana Carolina Gonzalez-Rivera was headed northbound on Route 1 & 9 in Newark in her Honda Civic carrying her young soon when she pulled over, got out of the car and walked into oncoming traffic around 6:20 a.m. Sunday, March 8, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens, II, said in a release with Newark police.

Gonzalez-Rivera was struck by two passing cars and taken to University Hospital, where she was pronounced dead 30 minutes later, police said.

The incident occurred near mile marker 49.2, Essex County Prosecutor's Office spokeswoman Katherine Carter said.

Gonzalez-Rivera's son was uninjured, authorities said.

The driver of the first car stopped but because of traffic, the second vehicle was unable to stop but immediately contacted police, Stephens II said.

The investigation remains ongoing and no one was charged as of Monday morning.

