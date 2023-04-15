Stamford Teen Nabbed With Ghost Gun, High-Capacity Ammo Mags, Police Say

A call to the Stamford Police Department's Crime and Gun Stoppers tip line led to the arrest of a teen with an alleged ghost gun and high-capacity ammo magazines.

The 17-year-old was arrested in Stamford around 8:30 p.m., Wednesday, April 12 in the downtown area.

According to Stamford Police Assistant Chief Rich Conklin, the tip said the teen, who was not identified due to his age, would walk with the gun under his arm.

After receiving the tip, members of the department's Narcotics and Organized Crime unit set up surveillance and spotted the teen in the downtown area, Conklin said.

"Officers noticed that when he walked he kept reaching up and patting his left underarm," Conklin said.

Officers decided to move in and apprehend the teen. When stopped, officers discovered a .40-caliber ghost gun with a 30-round high-capacity clip under his left armpit, Conklin said.

At the teen's home, his mother gave permission to search his belongings where officers found another 50-round high-capacity drum magazine, Conklin added.

The teen was charged with:

Possession of a pistol without a permit

Possessing a firearm without a serial number

Two counts of illegal possession of a high-capacity magazine.

He is being held at the Bridgeport Detention Center.

