Stamford Man Found Dead Following Police Standoff After Hiding For 2 Years

A Fairfield County man wanted for two years for allegedly luring a woman from Florida to his home and then sexually assaulting her, killed himself during a standoff with US Marshals in Canada.

Simon Bester, age 42, of Stamford, died last week in a vacation home just north of Quebec, said the Stamford Police Department.

According to Stamford Police, Bester fled to Canada in 2020, after his arrest in 2019 for luring an unsuspecting woman from Florida, then sexually assaulting her, and holding her against her will.

When Bester failed to appear in court, a warrant was issued, police said.

Stamford investigators worked tirelessly to locate Bester after he failed to appear in court, the department said.

They finally tracked him to Canada and notified the US Marshals, and for the next two years, investigators worked with Canadian authorities to pinpoint a location where Bester was staying, police said.

Last week, they discovered Bester was staying at an Airbnb, just north of Quebec.

As police moved in, Bester ran back into the residence and barricaded himself inside. It quickly became a standoff situation, the department said.

Bester eventually let a female leave the residence, and a short time later, gunfire was heard.

As the Canadian authorities moved in, they discovered Bester was dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, Stamford Police said.

"We then worked with the US Marshals, and Canadian authorities to positively identify Bester," they added.

His identity was confirmed and the US consulate made notice to the family.

