Six Arrested, Nine Cops Hospitalized After Protesters Clash With Police In Stamford

Six people were arrested and nine police officers were hospitalized during a clash at a protest in Stamford.

The protesters were marching for justice for Steven Barrier, a 23-year-old who died due to a medical emergency while in custody last year.

The protest began Saturday afternoon, Aug. 8 at Home Depot and proceeded to the Stamford PD headquarters on Bedford Street.

During the course of the march, numerous businesses and motorists were affected by the group, Stamford Police Chief Timothy Shaw said.

After arriving at police headquarters, the group did not comply with requests to disperse and walked south on Bedford Street, disrupting motorists and businesses, Shaw said.

Police blocked roads for the safety of protesters and other community members, said Shaw.

The protesters were then warned that arrests would be made if they continued impeding traffic and causing safety concerns, according to Shaw, who said there were numerous agitators trying to lure officers to engage with them throughout the march.

Once it was determined arrests had to be made, the suspects did not comply and officers had to physically gain control in order to handcuff them and take them into custody, said Shaw.

Shaw said Stamford Police have engaged in continued dialogue with groups in the city to discuss "how we can work together to move forward," but that "this specific group purposely avoided any discussions with our officers."

He said he "hoped protesters who intentionally acted as agitators will be held accountable by their peers."

The names of the arrested were not released.

