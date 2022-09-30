Police Ask Public's Help After New 2-Alarm Fire Is 3rd Blaze In Hours In Stamford

Police in Fairfield County are asking the public for help identifying a man they believe may be involved in two fires.

Sgt. Sean Scanlan, of the Stamford Police, said the department is working to identify the man who was caught on surveillance near two fires on Thursday, Sept. 29.

A third fire on West Avenue around 11 a.m. Thursday is not believed to be a suspected arson, police said.

The first suspicious fire took place early Thursday in a dumpster on Schuyler Avenue near the Stamford Hospital. The second fire took place around 5 a.m. Thursday, on Fairfield Avenue and destroyed a home and left a family of five homeless, the department said.

The third fire took place at 282 Selleck Street in the rear of Outpost Pizza, said Deputy Fire Chief John Pritchard.

Firefighters from the West Side Fire Station were first to arrive at 11:13 a.m. and reported heavy fire in the rear of the home, the department said.

The fire had entered the house from the rear and heavy fire was visible on the first and second floors of the multi-family residence, Pritchard said.

Firefighters searched for an unaccounted-for family member, who was eventually found at a different location, the department said.

The fire was extinguished by 11:55 a.m.

The fires are being investigated by the Stamford Fire Marshal’s Office, the Connecticut State Police Fire Marshal’s Office, and the Stamford Police Department.

Anyone with information is asked to call 203-977-4407. Or send an anonymous tip by texting the word StamfordPD and the tip to 847411 (tip411).

