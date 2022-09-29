Firefighter Injured After Blaze Breaks Out At Home In Stamford

A firefighter was injured and a family of five displaced during a large house fire in Fairfield County.

The blaze broke out in Stamford around 5 a.m., Thursday, Sept. 29 on Fairfield Avenue on the city's west side.

Stamford firefighters from the West Side Fire Station, located one block away from the fire arrived on location in less than one minute, said Deputy Chief Matt Palmer.

On arrival, they found a large volume of fire that had already extended to all three floors and the attic space of the multi-family residence, Palmer said.

Palmer said, in addition, the radiant heat from the fire was damaging two adjacent multi-family residences.

Due to the volume of fire and type of structures involved, a second alarm was ordered by the first-arriving fire companies.

Firefighters immediately deployed large-diameter hose lines and were able to quickly contain most of the visible fire in the area, Palmer said.

Additional arriving fire companies worked with several hose lines to control the fire that was extending up a rear interior staircase and involving all levels of the structure, he added.

The fire was contained within the initial 20 minutes of operations and placed under control within 35 minutes of arrival.

One firefighter sustained a minor injury at the scene but was not transported by ambulance, Palmer said.

The deputy-chief said the Stamford Fire Marshal's Office, the Connecticut State Police Fire Marshal's Office, and the Stamford Police Department are investigating the cause and origin of the fire.

“This was a fast-moving fire that involved the entire rear of a large multi-family home in the very early morning hours," Palmer said. "If it were not for the immediate actions of the first-arriving firefighters from the West Side Fire Station, this fire would have quickly extended to several adjacent structures and placed numerous additional lives at risk.”

Click here to follow Daily Voice Stamford and receive free news updates.