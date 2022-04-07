Man Killed In Hit-Run Stamford Crash, Police Say

Police are asking the public for help locating a white sedan that allegedly fled the scene after colliding with a Fairfield County motorcyclist.

It took place around 12:25 p.m., Sunday, July 3, in Stamford on Newfield Avenue.

The crash occurred when a 150cc small motorcycle, being driven by a 68-year-old Stamford resident, was traveling southbound on Newfield Avenue when it appears the motorcycle crossed into the northbound travel lane and made contact with what is believed to be a white 4-door sedan, then a second vehicle, Sgt. Jeffrey Booth of the Stamford Police Department, said.

The collision with the first vehicle caused the driver to be thrown off of the motorcycle. The motorcycle then continued traveling southbound until coming to final rest just off of the roadway on the northbound side of the road, Booth said.

The white sedan did not stay on the scene and continued traveling northbound on Newfield Avenue, he added.

The second vehicle remained at the scene and attempted to assist the motorcycle driver.

Several witnesses stopped and attempted to render aid to the driver until EMS arrived, Booth said.

Despite all of the life-saving efforts, the driver was pronounced dead on the scene by EMS, police added.

The name of the victim is being withheld at the moment. Next of kin have been notified, but they will need to notify additional family members, Booth said.

"This is still an active investigation, and the Stamford PD CARS unit is looking to speak with the operator of the white 4-door vehicle that fled the scene," Booth said.

Anyone with information on the driver of the vehicle that left the scene is asked to contact the Stamford PD Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Squad at 203-977-4712.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

