ID Released For Teen Killed In Stamford Crash

A teen riding a bicycle who was killed in a crash involving two motor vehicles over the weekend in Stamford has been identified.

The bicyclist, identified as Michael Bajus, a 19-year-old Stamford resident, was killed riding his bicycle northbound on Harvard Avenue on Friday, Nov. 6, just before 10:30 p.m., when he was struck by a 2005 Cadillac being driven by Michael Letinsky, a 46-year-old Bethany resident, said Stamford Police Sgt. Jeffrey Booth.

The initial impact with the Cadillac caused Bajus to be thrown from his bicycle onto the roadway, Booth said.

After the initial impact, Bajus was then struck by a second vehicle, a 2006 Infiniti that was being driven by John Reese, 32, of Stamford, he said.

Both vehicles initially stopped at the scene, the operator of the Infiniti, ended up leaving the scene prior to speaking to the police, but he was located a short time later and interviewed, Booth said.

The operator of the Cadillac stayed on the scene and spoke with investigating officers.

Bajus was transported from the scene by Stamford EMS with life-threatening injuries. Despite lifesaving efforts made by medical personnel at Stamford Hospital, he succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead, Booth said.

At this time the investigation is continuing and no charges have been filed.

The Stamford Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Squad is asking anyone with any information to contact our office at (203) 977-4712.

The collision is being investigated by Officers Lindsey Yanicky and Jill Moller.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.