Teen Killed In Crash Involving Two Motor Vehicles, Bicycle In Stamford

A teenager was killed in a crash involving two motor vehicles and a bicycle overnight.

It happened in Stamford on Friday, Nov. 6 just before 10:30 p.m.

The bicyclist, a 19-year-old Stamford resident, was riding his bicycle northbound in the area of 34 Harvard Ave. when he was struck by a 2005 Cadillac being operated by a 46-year-old Bethany resident, Stamford Police said.

The initial impact with the Cadillac caused the bicyclist to be thrown from his bicycle onto the roadway, according to police.

After the initial impact, the bicyclist was then struck by a second vehicle, a 2006 Infiniti that was being driven by a 32-year-old Stamford resident, police said.

The bicyclist was transported from the scene by Stamford EMS with life-threatening injuries, police said.

Despite lifesaving efforts made by medical personnel at Stamford Hospital, the bicyclist succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead. His identity has not yet been released.

Both vehicles initially stopped at the scene. The operator of the Infiniti ended up leaving the scene prior to speaking to the police, but he was located a short time later and interviewed. The operator of the Cadillac stayed on the scene and spoke with investigating officers.

At this time the investigation remains open and no charges have been filed.

The Stamford Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Squad is asking anyone with any information to contact our office at (203) 977-4712.

